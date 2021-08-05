Welsh Road West, Southam - 40mph speed limit order

As part of Councillor Crump’s delegated budget scheme it is proposed to introduce a 40 mph speed limit on that part of Welsh Road East, Southam as a buffer zone into the existing 30 mph speed limit.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council are making the 40mph speed limit order along Welsh Road East, Southam, as described in the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 62 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 90 kB)

Order (PDF, 280 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11246-02 (PDF, 360 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Chris Round, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 413789). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.