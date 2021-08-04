Old Hill, Long Compton - Proposed 30mph speed limit extension

As part of the Delegated budget funding, the existing 30mph speed limit will be extended on Old Hill to encompass the new housing development in Park Court, Old Hill Long Compton.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce an extension to the 30mph speed limit as described in the Public Notice below.

Order and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 83 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 92 kB)

Technical Plans

MWT21-024-05 (PDF, 338 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Chris Round, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 413789).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 27 August 2021.

