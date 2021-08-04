Same day bookings now available at Warwickshire Household Waste Recycling Centres

Recycling garden waste, wood, metal and cardboard this summer is getting easier, as Warwickshire County Council’s recycling centres are taking same day bookings.

In addition to recently increasing the number of bookable appointments available at centres across Warwickshire by 5000 per week, an increase of around 30%, Warwickshire County Council is now allowing bookings to be made up to 7:30 am for appointments on the same day.

This should mean it is easier and quicker than ever for people to book a slot at the centre of their choice at a time that suits.

There are over 21,000 slots in total released each week, each day’s appointments are released a week in advance. Full details of all of the materials that can be recycled at each of the nine recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Although regulations have eased and social distancing and wearing face coverings are no longer legally required, Warwickshire County Council is asking visitors to continue to respect other people on site and allow each other space.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “The Warwickshire waste team has worked with Public Health to reorganise our nine recycling centres so that we can offer a third more appointments each week. Now, with same day bookings available up to 7:30 am, it’s never been easier to book a slot for your recycling.

“Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the website throughout the summer, including how to book an appointment to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues which in turn has benefits for the local environment through fewer cars idling, improved air quality around the centres and a reduced impact on local traffic.

“I would like to thank all our visitors for separating their waste streams for recycling as they pack their cars. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.

“How we have organised our recycling centres during the pandemic has earned us national recognition. Much of this success has been down to outr customers and the respect they have shown to each other when attending the centres.

“Although restrictions have eased, I urge people to continue to show kindness and respect to staff and fellow customers and to keep up the behaviours that have helped to make Warwickshire’s recycling centres such exemplars of good practicepa across the country during the pandemic.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.