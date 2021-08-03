COVID-19 stories

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all and had an effect on health and wellbeing.

The 2020 Director of Public Health annual report focused on COVID-19 and the impact this had on Warwickshire residents. Following the annual report, residents and businesses have shared their stories with us, recounting the impact of COVID-19 and the information and support that helped them.

A dedicated webpage holds all the stories, available here, which cover a range of topics from loneliness and isolation to experiences of testing positive with COVID to substance abuse, plus many more.

One resident shares the impact of COVID-19 on their mental health and wellbeing: “COVID-19 had meant that both me and my wife had to shield following advice from our doctor.

“I realised that my mental health had begun to deteriorate due to not being able to leave the house and the disruption caused to my daily routine. I faced some issues with my neighbours whilst I was at home, and it had also started to negatively impact on my wellbeing. My financial position was affected due to changes in my benefits and the pandemic meant it was difficult to get in touch with social services to resolve this.

“Springfield Mind’s Breathing Space project offered me support on the phone. These calls were used as a safe space for me to discuss my difficulties, and offload and talk through ways of how to improve my wellbeing.

“After 10 telephone sessions, I felt in a much better place than I had done before the intervention. I appreciated being able to talk to someone outside of my household about the difficulties I had been experiencing, which had been heightened because of the pandemic.”

You can read the full story here.

Warwickshire County Council has a range of services available to support people throughout the pandemic and beyond. Relevant support services can be found at the end of each story or by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/health

To read the full Annual Report or the full collection of COVID-19 stories visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/publichealthannualreport