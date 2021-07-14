I was referred to Springfield Mind following a telephone conversation I had with a Tenancy Officer at a housing association.

I am visually impaired, and my wife has many physical health difficulties.

COVID-19 had meant that both me and my wife had to shield following advice from our doctor.

I realised that my mental health had begun to deteriorate due to not being able to leave the house and the disruption caused to my daily routine. I faced some issues with my neighbours whilst I was at home, and it had also started to negatively impact on my wellbeing. My financial position was affected due to changes in my benefits and the pandemic meant it was difficult to get in touch with social services to resolve this.

Springfield Mind’s Breathing Space project offered me support on the phone. These calls were used as a safe space for me to discuss my difficulties, and offload and talk through ways of how to improve my wellbeing. They talked about techniques with me relating to sleeping, eating habits and productivity. I was also signposted to Citizens Advice to help with my financial worries and to the housing association to resolve issues with my neighbours. Food packages were also arranged to be delivered.

After 10 telephone sessions, I felt in a much better place than I had done before the intervention. I appreciated being able to talk to someone outside of my household about the difficulties I had been experiencing, which had been heightened because of the pandemic. I was finally able to visit a shop for the first time and felt comfortable navigating through the latest restrictions.

