A426 Derestriction Order

Warwickshire County Council are making the derestriction order on the A426 at the M6 Junction as described in the public notice.

Scheme Overview

Warwickshire County Council are making the derestriction order along the section of the A426 as described in the public notice below. This will have the effect of maintaining the national speed limit throughout the street-lit section of carriageway at the junction with the M6.

Order and Public Notice

Public Notice

Derestriction order

Statement of Reasons

Technical Plans

TR/11068

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.