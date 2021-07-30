Local food outlets celebrated at Awards Scheme

The inaugural Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards Event, held recently, was a celebration of the great and good from the local food scene. The evening was held at ‘The Box’ in Fargo V...

The inaugural Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards Event, held recently, was a celebration of the great and good from the local food scene.

The evening was held at ‘The Box’ in Fargo Village, Coventry where a wonderful selection of street food outlets kept the crowds fully fuelled throughout the evening with five courses of award-winning food.

Starting with BiB Noodles, diners moved on to Panner Wrap, followed by a vegan brisket from Dirty Kitch and a set of sliders from Stripclub Streetfood. Dessert was a tasting menu from Swirls Gelato (a favourite being the Salted Caramel) washed down with a complimentary taste of Ghost Lager from the ‘Foodie Awards’ ‘Hat Trick’ winning Dhillons Brewery.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council attended the awards and had the honour of presenting the Independent Food/ Drink Retailer Award to Proof Bakery who are based in Coventry.

She told the audience: “Your businesses are integral to the health of our local economy and communities and I’m delighted to see so many of you get involved in these awards. Not only with the aim of celebrating, but also to help shine a spotlight on the amazing range and quality of the local foodie offer we have here – which is particularly important when the eyes of the world are on us with the City of Culture and Commonwealth Games.

“I want to say how much I admire the creativity, tenacity and drive from each and every one of you as you keep finding new ways to grow and flourish. Whilst the future may still bring uncertainty, I’m equally certain that our independent businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire will continue to rise to the challenge in every way possible and I look forward to see many of you back at the awards next year!”

There were 15 award categories with winners from across the region with a big shout out from Warwickshire County Council to all the winners - we are especially proud of our businesses from Warwickshire. A very deserving Prices Spices from Snitterfield took home two awards on the evening - the Warwickshire winners were:

Hill Top Farm shop: Farm shop of the year,

Prices spices: Artisan Food Producer

Pasta Brothers: Newcomer

Bread for Life: Best Food and Drink Experience

Warwick Street Kitchen: Café/ Coffee Shop of the Year

Hooray Gelato: Covid-19 Resilience Award

Prices Spices and Swirls Gelato: Express to Success Award

A full list of the winners and finalists from across Coventry and Warwickshire can be found on the Foodie Awards Website.

The awards also promoted and support the work of the Trussel Trust who provide food bank support across Coventry and Warwickshire. Through a raffle and fun game of Heads and Tails the evening raised just over £1,000 for the charity.