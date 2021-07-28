Deal of the Year for Rugby residents as Homes England acquire land for 4200 houses in the South West of the town

A land acquisition by Homes England in the South West of Rugby, supported by Warwickshire County Council, has won ‘Deal of the Year’ award at the Insider Property Award 2021.

Warwickshire County Council worked very closely with Homes England to help them to acquire two large parcels of land, totalling 92 hectares, in the South West of Rugby. This land will be used to allow the construction of 4,200 new homes and associated infrastructure in the Town.

The two pieces of land, which have huge economic potential for the County, have been identified for development for some time, but delivery had stalled. Homes England have a remit to step in and unblock stalled sites and were able to acquire the land on this basis.

This land will be used over the coming years to create:

4,200 homes;

Three new schools;

Community facilities; and

Thousands of square feet of commercial space.

Once completed, it will be one of the largest development projects in the town following close on the heels of the Houlton and Cawston Developments.

The award follows the announcement by the County Council of the setting up of the new Warwickshire Property Development Group which will deliver new affordable and market priced homes and a range of commercial, mixed use and renewable energy opportunities across the county.

WPDG will speed up existing regeneration opportunities and will identify new regeneration opportunities for county-owned property and land, with the aim of building more affordable and market-priced homes and commercial buildings for new business.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for property and finance, said: “This is wonderful recognition for the work that has gone into unblocking the land in the area and getting the South West Rugby Urban Extension moving.

“It’s great news for our residents in Rugby that we have been able to help Homes England to acquire this valuable land and create a modern development in a deal which will bring wide-ranging and long-term benefits to the local community. These are exciting times, following the establishment of the Warwickshire Property Development Group, and this award is a real boost as we set about maximising the benefits to our communities of county-owned land and assets.”

Find out more about the new Warwickshire Property Development Group here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2255/warwickshire-county-council-launches-warwickshire-property-development-group-wpdg-