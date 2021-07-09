Warwickshire County Council launches Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG)

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which has been set up to deliver new affordable and market priced homes and a range of commercial, mixed use and renewable energy opportunities...

Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which has been set up to deliver new affordable and market priced homes and a range of commercial, mixed use and renewable energy opportunities across the county, has been launched by Warwickshire County Council, which will re-invest profits back into the Council’s priority activities.

WPDG will play an important role in shaping Warwickshire as a place to invest, live and thrive following the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of the County Council’s Warwickshire Recovery Plan.

It will help the county’s economic recovery, creating jobs and shaping the county as an attractive and desirable place to live and do business, while also providing a financial return for the Council that will enable it to support its priorities through re-investment.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group is part of a broader £300m package of investment alongside the Warwickshire Recovery and Investment Fund (WRIF) which the County Council has launched to revitalise the local economy.

WPDG will speed up existing regeneration opportunities and will identify new regeneration opportunities for county-owned property and land, with the aim of building more affordable and market-priced homes and commercial buildings for new business.

Warwickshire County Council has named the Non-Executive Chair of the new Warwickshire Property & Development Group and announced details of WPDG’s first Board members.

Ian Cox, who has over 40 years’ experience in the housing and property sector, having previously run the urban regeneration company of Bellway PLC and his own development company specialising in low energy development, has been appointed as WPDG Non-Executive Chair.

Dena Burgher, who has over 30 years’ experience of success in FTSE 250 Construction companies and public sector organisations, and Mark Hallett, who is a highly experienced property and regeneration professional with over 30 years’ involvement in the sector, have been appointed as WPDG’s first Non-Executive Directors.

Steve Smith, a chartered surveyor by trade with wide knowledge of the property and construction industry, has been announced as Warwickshire County Council Non-Executive Director at WPDG.

Warwickshire Property & Development Group will support Warwickshire County Council’s climate emergency agenda and renewable energy programme. It has already started to support Warwickshire’s target of being carbon neutral by 2030 by identifying several potential sites for solar regeneration.

Councillor Peter Butlin, Warwickshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said:

“I’m delighted to see Warwickshire Property & Development Group up and running, which will be of huge benefit to our residents and also to those looking to do business in the county, whether they are exiting businesses looking to expand or investors looking at Warwickshire as a good place to do business.

“We have an ambitious programme to work with partners and external developers who share the same vision as us, taking a holistic approach to building successful, sustainable and high-quality developments.

“This is why we have set up the new company, to fuse the financial support and business acumen of Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Property & Development Group board members and staff, so we can invest in innovative and environmentally-sustainable developments.

“This will form a major part of Warwickshire County Council’s post COVID-19 economic recovery.

“I hope that WPDG will be a partner of choice in making our county an even more attractive place to live and do business. This isn’t just about delivering about bricks and mortar, but about all the elements that make Warwickshire a thriving place to live, work and visit.”

Speaking about his appointment as Non-Executive Chair of WPDG, Ian Cox said:

“I feel very privileged to take on this role, as Warwickshire Property & Development Group gets set to deliver new affordable and market priced homes and a range of commercial, mixed use and renewable energy opportunities across the county in innovative ways, which will benefit Warwickshire residents and businesses for years to come.”