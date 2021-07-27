1 Year to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

With exactly one year to go, Warwickshire residents are encouraged to be part of history and get involved in the run-up to Birmingham 2022.

Wednesday 28 July 2022 marks exactly one year until the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents of how they can get involved with this historic event when it comes to the region next year.

Several events in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be taking place in Warwickshire next summer, with the Road Race taking place in Warwick through the roads of Warwick and starting and ending at St Nics Park and the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls taking place in Victoria Park in Royal Leamington Spa.

The Road Race is particularly exciting for Warwickshire residents as it is one of only a few events within the Games that spectators can access and enjoy without a ticket, as cyclists race along the roads of beautiful and historic Warwick.

Residents who would like to get tickets for events at the Commonwealth Games – including the start and finish of the Road Race at St Nics – are advised that between 14 - 30 July they have an exclusive opportunity to apply for tickets as part of the West Midlands Ticket Ballot.

This is a fantastic opportunity, not to be missed, to access the regional ballot before the main ballot opens in September. Anyone can create their ticket account and select tickets at: www.birmingham2022.com/tickets.

The Games’ organizers are also looking for an army of 13, 000 volunteers to join the Commonwealth Collective of essential volunteers. Anyone interested in being involved in making history, can find out more here: https://www.birmingham2022.com/get-involved/volunteering/

Beyond volunteering, there are a number of open vacancies in various areas that will be essential in making the Games an enjoyable spectacle for all. Find out what jobs are available: https://birmingham2022.gigroup.com/

For local businesses, there are a range of contracting opportunities with the Birmingham 2022 Games and more information about these can be found on the tendering portal: https://www.birmingham2022.com/business/tender-opportunities/

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said: “We are very excited that there is only one year to go until the Games and very proud that the location of the Birmingham 2022 road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“Warwickshire has been building an international reputation as a venue for world-class cycling for years since the county first hosted a stage of the Women’s Tour and, later, of the Tour of Britain. This is another opportunity for us to shine in front of a global audience.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and having early access to the ticket ballot is something that I hope many of our residents will take advantage of.

“It’s a packed roster of world-class sporting events throughout the Commonwealth Games, from cycling to swimming, Lawn Bowls to basketball, so there really is something for everyone and with tickets starting as low as £8 for under 16, there is no better time than now to book your seats for West Midlands history.

“I also hope to see lots of our residents taking advantage of all the volunteering opportunities with the Commonwealth Collective and our businesses taking advantage of the wide range of tendering opportunities.”

More information about the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games can be found online: https://www.birmingham2022.com/