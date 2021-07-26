“Plant a tree for the Jubilee” - The Queen’s Green Canopy

Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Lieutenancy are encouraging individuals, schools, community groups and businesses to get involved in...

Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Lieutenancy are encouraging individuals, schools, community groups and businesses to get involved in a unique, tree planting initiative, The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC), to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

With a focus on planting sustainably, QGC is a national project which will encourage the planting of trees to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, to benefit current and future generations.

Anyone can get involved by planting a tree during the forthcoming planting season which runs from October 2021 until March 2022. There is plenty of planting advice and tips on the QGC website for both the novice and the more green fingered gardener to ensure the best choice of healthy native trees, that will thrive in their environments: https://queensgreencanopy.org/

Tim Cox, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Warwickshire said:

“The Queen’s Green Canopy is a brilliant project and a wonderful way to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates a remarkable 70 years on the throne - the longest of any monarch in this country. This exciting scheme means many individual trees will be planted, but will also generate, we hope, more ambitious schemes such as new woodlands. The countdown to planting begins now, giving people time to plan their planting projects ready for October, when the tree planting season begins.”

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture and the Environment, said:

“We hope as many individuals, community groups and organisations as possible will get involved in this fantastic project to ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’.” “The challenges we face through climate change are unprecedented and can only be overcome through a concerted effort to minimise our carbon footprint. Planting trees is a wonderful positive step to take, as trees produce oxygen and help remove harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, while creating beautiful, uplifting outdoor environments and providing new habitats for wildlife.”

Warwickshire County Council is working with Warwickshire Lieutenancy to contact borough and district councils; schools; churches; businesses; charities and many other groups across the county to encourage all to respond to this exciting initiative.

From October 2021 you can add your Jubilee tree to the QGC map.

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, QGC will dedicate a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the UK and identify 70 ancient trees to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Get involved

For advice on how to secure a healthy tree which is right for your location; where to plant your tree, as well as the chance to get a free sapling to plant in your area visit:

The Queen's Green Canopy Plan

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is facing the challenges of human-influenced climate change, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/theclimateemergency

Contact Warwickshire Lieutenancy here: lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk