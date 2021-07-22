Rugby Informal Consultations 2021

As part of Warwickshire County Councils review into the parking restrictions across the Borough of Rugby a series of consultations have been drawn up to gauge the public opinion.

Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Rugby Borough. These requests have been each been assessed and the schemes that are believed to have the greatest benefit are proposed below.

All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.

Each scheme listed below has a drawing showing what is being proposed together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback.

We would be grateful to receive your responses by Friday 13th August 2021. If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact Ben Davenport on 01926 412071.

Tee Tong Road, Long Lawford

It is proposed that double yellow lines are introduced along the section of Tee Tong Road at the entrace to the housing estate. This will prevent dangerous parking at the entrace to the estate.

Tee Tong Road Plan (PDF, 498 kB)

Online Form for Tee Tong Road

Church Street, Rugby

It is proposed to extend the existing taxi rank at the junction of Church Street and Market Place to accomodate a greater number of taxis near to the town centre.

Church Road Plan (PDF, 481 kB)

Online Form for Church Street, Rugby

Hillmorton Road, Rugby

It is proposed to extend the existing double yellow lines at the roundabout junction on Hillmorton Road with Whitehall Road.

Hillmorton Road Plan (PDF, 482 kB)

Online Form for Hillmorton Road, Rugby

Rugby Road, Binley Woods

It is proposed to introduce double yellow lines at the junctions along the Rugby Road through Binley Woods. This will aid in preventing dangerous parking at the junctions along the Rugby Road.

Rugby Road Plan (PDF, 723 kB)

Online Form for Rugby Road, Binley Woods

Enquiries

If you have any enquiries about the proposals or difficulty accessing the links attached then please email the Minor Works Team at pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk or contact Ben Davenport (01926 412071) and alternative arragements can be organised.