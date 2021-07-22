Warwickshire Bear redesigned for a new generation

The Warwickshire Bear has been given a makeover now Warwickshire residents have decided on a winner for the new emblem for the ambitious Child Friendly Warwickshire programme.

Following a public vote with nearly 900 people across Warwickshire, the results are in and Child Friendly Warwickshire are pleased to announce that, with 38.7% of the overall vote, the new logo is the ‘cool bear’ wearing his shades.

The vote was between three radically different looking bears, shortlisted by Warwickshire's Youth Council and inspired by feedback from a wide-ranging survey of children and young people conducted earlier this year. The new logo will give a visual identity to Child Friendly Warwickshire, which has at its heart ensuring that children and young people are listened to.

The icon marks the start of the Child Friendly Warwickshire vision which will bring together business and community groups as well as public services to enrich opportunities for the county’s young people. This is an open invitation to organisations of all kinds to ensure Warwickshire is a safe and welcoming place full of great opportunities for children.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The people of the county have spoken, and I am delighted by their choice and the Warwickshire bear’s ‘cool’ new look. This is the first step in creating a visual identity for Child Friendly Warwickshire to help us engage with organisations across the county to ensure the voices of children and young people are heard and that their futures are as bright as possible.

“Child Friendly Warwickshire is being put on the map and I look forward to seeing what the programme has in store next to ensure Warwickshire is the best place to grow up in.”

Child Friendly Warwickshire has five ambitions to make Warwickshire a great place for children and young people to live, learn and grow. Children are at the centre of our communities and we work hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential. The programme is currently working on a new website and social media channels to share young people’s voices and to engage with businesses and community groups – watch this space.