Mallory Road, Bishops Tachbrook - Proposed Speed Limit

Traffic Regulation Order for an extension to the village 30mph speed limit, with a 40mph buffer on the eastbound approach.

Scheme overview

Access to new development, off Mallory Road, lies outside the current extents of the village 30mph speed limit. As part of the planning and design process, consideration was given for an extension to the existing 30mph to include the access, as well as a 40mph ‘buffer’ speed limit on eastbound approach to the village to reduce vehicle speeds and act as an advance notification of the change in character of the road from rural to a built environment.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the proposed Order, together with a copy of an order to be revoked, a plan showing the length of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order are available to view at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick during usual opening hours.

Technical plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Phil Mitton, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412142).

Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Phil Mitton, County Highways – Minor Works Team, Warwickshire County Council, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to countyhighwaysminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk with "Mallory Road" as the subject header (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 20 August 2021.