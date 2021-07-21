Notice to inform that the above named Traffic Regulation Order has been made, coming into effect on 26/07/2021

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council have approved the North Warwickshire Borough Civil Parking Enforcement Variation Order No. 4.

Traffic Orders and Public Notices

A copy of the approved order together with a copy of the order that was varied are shown below.

2017 Consolidation Order being varied (PDF, 470 KB)

2021 Variation No.4 Order (PDF, 9.7 MB)

Public Notice (PDF, 87 KB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 26 KB)

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412071). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.