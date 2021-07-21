The Warwickshire County Council (District of Warwick) (Civil Enforcement Area) (Waiting Restrictions, On Street Parking Places and Residents' Parking) (Consolidation) (Variation No. 6) (Part 1) Order 2021

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order in part under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 as described in Schedule 1 below.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council are making the above named order in part as described in the public notice below. The order will commence on Monday 2 August 2021.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 163 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 216 kB)

Warwick District Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,606 kB)

Warwick District Variation No.6 Order (PDF, 154 kB)

Technical Plans

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (Tel. No. 01926 412071). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.