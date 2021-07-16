Bookable appointments for Warwickshire Household Waste and Recycling Centres increase by 33%

Recycling garden waste, wood, metal and cardboard this summer is getting easier, as Warwickshire recycling centres are all open.

The number of bookable appointments available has increased by 5000 per week. This increased availability should mean it is quicker than ever for people to book a slot at the centre of their choice at a time that suits.

There are over 21,000 slots in total released each week, each day’s appointments are released a week in advance. Full details of all of the materials that can be recycled at one of the 9 recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc. Warwickshire County Council are asking visitors to continue to respect other people on site and allow each other space.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture said: “The Warwickshire waste team have worked with Public Health to reorganise our 9 recycling centres so that we can offer a third more appointments each week from the start of the school summer holidays. Parking spaces have been rearranged so that we can offer more slots per 15 minutes but still allow plenty of space for visitors to move around. I want to thank householders in Warwickshire, who continue to separate out recycling at home and at the recycling centres, increasing recycling rates.

“Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the web this summer, including how to book an appointment to a recycling centre. The appointments lead to an efficient visit, with much-reduced queues which in turn has benefits for the local environment through fewer cars idling and a reduced impact on local traffic.

Please separate your waste streams for recycling as you pack your car. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.