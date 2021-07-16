Steam-powered fire engine returned to Blenheim Palace

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were happy to assist in the return of a piece of Blenheim history this week.

Firefighters from Warwickshire were pleased to be able to assist partners in Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue with the return of a historic steam-powered fire engine to its rightful home of Blenheim Palace where it served over 100 years ago.

The vintage horse-drawn machine, built by Merryweather & Sons in 1890, was making a homecoming to Blenheim, having been an emergency vehicle at the Woodstock residence in the late 1800s. It was delivered to the Palace by fire officers from Warwickshire and Oxfordshire, some wearing historic period uniforms.

The engine, a part of firefighting history, had been restored early in the 1980s in Warwickshire at Shipston on Stour Fire Station and had been infrequently used at events and open days to demonstrate the ways that fire fighting technology had changed over the last century.

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “When one of our fire officers heard that Blenheim Palace were searching for a historic steam-powered fire engine that they had lost touch with, it immediately reminded him that the vehicle was being kept in safe storage at Nuneaton Fire Station and was quick to make contact with partners in Oxfordshire to arrange it’s safe return to the Palace.

“We are very happy that this engine is now back home at Blenheim Palace and can now be enjoyed by visitors for generations to come.”

Chris Wilson, from Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue Service, explained: “We like a challenge and are proud of our heritage, so when Blenheim approached us, asking if we could help track down their steam powered machine, we couldn’t resist. The steam engine was eventually discovered in Warwickshire after we made contacted with Group Manager Neil McElvenny to confirm that its was stored at Nuneaton Fire Station and Neil and I work on returning it to its historical home at Blenheim.

“The pump is a little dusty and could do with a polish, but overall, it’s in good condition. It won’t be operational of course, but it will make a fantastic visitor attraction, adding to the wonderful heritage already on display at Blenheim Palace.”

It is expected that the Steam-powered fire engine will go on display at Blenheim over the next month.

More information about Blenheim Palace can be found online: https://www.blenheim.org/

For more information about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue