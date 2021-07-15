Trading Standards issues danger warning: public urged to stop using angle grinder chainsaws  

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is urging Warwickshire residents, including workers in the construction industry, DIY enthusiasts and wood carvers and sculptors to stop using chainsaw...

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is urging Warwickshire residents, including workers in the construction industry, DIY enthusiasts and wood carvers and sculptors to stop using chainsaw discs being sold as attachments for angle grinders.

The serrated edge discs turn angle grinders in to small hand-held chainsaws, but the two products are not designed to be used together and are likely to cause loss of control which could result in serious injury or even fatality.

Reports have been received of injuries arising from kickback caused by the chainsaw gripping the cutting surface and forcing the angle grinder to sharply turn or jump out of the hand of the operator. Angle grinders are not designed for use with such accessories as they do not incorporate the safety features required for electric chainsaws.

The standard for angle grinders specifically states: “Do not attach a saw chain woodcarving blade or toothed saw blade. Such blades create frequent kickback and loss of control”.

Users may not be covered by their insurance for injuries sustained.

These products are typically, but not exclusively, being sold online.

A warning poster can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/999223/2021-06-30-PSA2-angle-grinder-chainsaw-discs-poster.pdf

Anyone in possession of an angle grinder chainsaw disc must stop using the product and return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Any businesses selling these products must remove them from the sale immediately as they do not comply with the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008.

Members of the public are encouraged to report businesses selling these products to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or on 0808 223 1133.