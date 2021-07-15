Coventry and Warwickshire health system comes together to issue open letter on COVID concerns

Health leaders in Coventry and Warwickshire have sent an open letter to residents, calling on them to be careful when COVID restrictions ease on Monday (19 July). The latest stage of the Government...

Health leaders in Coventry and Warwickshire have sent an open letter to residents, calling on them to be careful when COVID restrictions ease on Monday (19 July).

The latest stage of the Government roadmap will see many of the remaining restrictions lifted and a return to a more normal way of life.

Changes will include an end to social distancing and face masks will no longer be compulsory in public settings.

However, leaders from Public Health and the region’s hospitals and health services have joined forces to call on members of the public to continue to take precautions.

They say: “These changes will give us more freedom, but we must remember that we are still living with COVID and that it has not gone away. We must take personal responsibility to still do the right things and protect ourselves and one another from the virus.

“The changes on Monday mean we all have to learn to live with the virus and do so responsibly.

“The truth is that COVID-19 will be with us for a considerable time to come. But with the lessons we have learned throughout the pandemic, coupled with the testing and vaccines, we can restrict the spread and live with the virus sensibly.

“We must be responsible and continue to protect one another and particularly the vulnerable and continue the good work so far. Please stay safe, think about how you act and stay healthy.”

Positive case rates across Coventry and Warwickshire have risen by around 350% in the last three weeks across Coventry and Warwickshire, and the new variant has raised the threat of infection.

Health leaders are asking people to continue to wear masks on public transport, in shops and in health buildings, as well as continue hygiene practices around hand-washing and using sanitiser.

The letter also includes a plea to residents to go for their two vaccinations and to continue to self-test regularly.

