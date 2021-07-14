I had been living and working in the UK, with my family, for many years and was employed as a nurse in a care home. I had no past medical history, had never smoked and was a non-drinker.

In late April I was having severe shortness of breath and my oxygen saturation levels were recorded as low. I also had a fever and low blood pressure and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was ill at home on antibiotics for 10 days before needing to be admitted to hospital.

I was transferred to the intensive care unit where I was given ventilation assistance when my breathing worsened. Overtime, it slowly improved, and I was eventually allowed to return home.

Once discharged, I was then referred to a new Post COVID-19 Respiratory Support Team. I still suffered ongoing breathlessness brought about by exertion, fatigue, and moderate anxiety. I was very tearful but felt so relieved to be alive.

I was given advice about pacing, breathlessness management including breathing control, cough suppression and given lots of reassurance. Onward referrals were also made to OT for fatigue management and clinical psychology for anxiety support.

Throughout June 2020 and into I continued to make a good recovery. My breathing was almost back to normal, and I was walking daily with my husband and young daughter.

At my second consultation with the respiratory team, I felt more positive and assured, having benefited from the advice given particularly on breathing control and fatigue management.

In mid-July 2020, I returned to work. While this served to increase my tiredness, I felt this was both normal and manageable, and while I do feel that my anxiety levels had increased, I am now receiving GP support for this.

