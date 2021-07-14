Singing For Health

‘My Voice Lifts My Soul’ is an interactive online Singing for Lung Health (SLH) programme for people impacted by COVID-19 and aged between 25-80 years old.

It has targeted those who are either shielding due to a lung health condition or who were recovering from COVID-19.

It is one of eight projects awarded a Creative Care Commission by Warwickshire County Council Health, Wellbeing & Self Care Strategy and Commissioning team and Arts and Heritage team.

The project aims to help participants develop skills and exercises to manage breathlessness, stress and enhance feelings of wellbeing as well as develop resilience as they shield from COVID-19 or recover from an illness. Finally, it aims to strengthen and build connections to help reduce social isolation.

Led by an experienced musician and composer, Juliet Russell, a wide range of interventions were offered, including a weekly lung health programme and online choir over 12 weeks, a choral recording of a spiritual song recorded by participants, singing exercises to promote lung health and breath management, 1-2-1 sessions, when needed and learning materials, WhatsApp support groups, a web page and the creation of a new song inspired by conversations with the singers.

Those participating benefitted hugely from the experience - many cited new friendships having been made; a great sense of ‘hope and optimism’ being created; new transferable skills learnt; a real sense of belonging and family; enjoyable and rewarding; and a chance to develop a shared understanding of lung conditions and breathlessness.

“I felt like I’d worked my lungs last week. At the end of the session, they felt tired, but in a good way.”

“I had huge awareness of where my diaphragm was after the session last week because it felt really tired… And I’ve continued to try and do the sounds during the week and this week feels much easier.”

“It’s good for your mental health.”

“It really gives you a lift.”

“It’s just nice that we’ve all, like, got to know each other and it’s just nice, it’s just like welcoming people into your home isn’t it, but they’re not really there.”

“You meet lovely people, and you all do it together.”

