Living Life More Independently

I live in a supported living flat run by a charity, who seek to enable people with additional needs to take control of their lives and to have the best quality of life as possible.

They also offer us short breaks, day activities, leisure groups, residential services and support with managing personal budgets, transport services, volunteering, finding work or a place to live.

Living in my own flat has enabled me to develop the skills I need to live life more independently and gain the support I needs to plan for my future, including gaining employment.

I am in the first year of my professional cookery course at college. The studies have helped me to cook for myself from scratch, to learn about nutrition and to create recipes and menus from my newfound knowledge and experience.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic I learnt my craft in a professional kitchen and through front of housework. But due to the pandemic, my practical cooking must be done at home. My research on aspects such as gluten free menus and allergies, cookery theory, English and Mathematics study now takes place online and I also attend my lectures through video calls.

I was meant to go back to college this year, but I know that the cases of COVID were rising and would be in lockdown until February 2021 at least. It has been harder to study from home as I miss the environment, getting out and socialising. I am getting used to video calls though and doing my practical work with support at home.

I have always been interested in cooking and when this course came up it was perfect timing as I don’t need to travel far. It is the best course I have ever done. I finish in July 2021 and am wondering how we will do our exams now. Living in my flat is great because I have friends of my own age.

“The great thing about cooking at college is that now I very rarely eat microwave meals.”

