Continued Support

I had been in and out of prison for most of my adult life due to issues with drug addiction.

. I have been homeless on a few occasions, but not engaged when help was offered. I now have health issues including diminished memory capacity.

I was staying with my mother and sleeping on her sofa. The relationship between me and my mother deteriorated because we were living in each other’s pockets due to the COVID restrictions.

In September, I moved into a supported accommodation facility for single males. I am receiving support from North Warwickshire Borough Council and have a case worker from Change Grow Live and am no longer being managed by probation due to fulfilling my licence conditions.

I was provided with a diary, to record all conversations and activities that I need to deal with, as a memory aid, and this is working well. I also received support from the Borough Council Tenancy Sustainment Officer to help with my finances as I was paying out a high amount in court fines, which have now been reduced.

Since joining the project, I still receive some support from my mother and have settled in well and am now on my way to moving into my own independent tenancy. I will continue to receive support for a further 12 months from the Council Project Officer.

