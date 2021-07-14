Creative Health Interventions – Helping Residents Improve their Mental Health and Wellbeing during COVID-19

Artists have been helping defeat the loneliness of lockdown thanks to a special COVID-19 programme of activity called #creativecarecw.

Warwickshire County Council funded eight organisations across the county to create new activities specifically designed to beat the isolation that some people are suffering due to lockdown.

The result has been a varied programme targeted at improving the lives of many different groups of people both young and old in each of the Districts and Boroughs. The projects have reached over 450 people direct (virtually), plus 10,000 residents have received an “Arts pack” to work on at home, and over 5,000 residents have engaged with online activities.

Examples include:

* Sundragon Pottery provided clay modelling packs with a creative clay booklet for young people in a supported housing scheme

* Arts Uplift organised online sewing, singing and drama classes for groups including older people in care homes and people isolated at home

* Singer Juliet Russell provided choir practice for people with respiratory difficulties

* Escape Arts' 'We are One' series included a printed pack which has been distributed widely in hospitals and the community, offering creative activities for all ages including street homeless people who are in temporary accommodation.

Explained Associate Director of Public Health Emily van der Venter: "Research shows creative activities like these can have a huge impact on people's physical and mental health and wellbeing. Here in Warwickshire, new links have been forged between arts groups and groups of people at risk of isolation through their disability, illness, age or a host of other reasons. We believe this approach could be a blueprint to help us develop our work with arts organisations and target activity on those people who need our help the most, at the same time reducing their dependency on health services."

Quotes from these users of free clay packs distributed by Sundragon Pottery, suggest their resources for groups of young people were very popular:

“Today is our clay day and it has been a source of much excitement. Thank you again. Having this to entertain us has been life-saving!”

“I’m so impressed with the idea and the quality of the kit, and all provided free of charge! Amazing. The leaflet was very helpful for inspiration. We have had a go at an incense holder, a pinch pot and a fish.”

