Taking an Opportunity

I was estranged from my family, community and friends and have severe health conditions including COPD and high blood pressure.

I was alcohol dependent and living in temporary accommodation funded by the Rough Sleeper Initiative.

When I received a shielding letter at the start of the pandemic, I had mixed feelings about it. On the one hand I was pleased that I was being shielded from the virus, but on the other I was worried about not being able to go out and purchase alcohol and other items.

Appropriate risk assessments were carried out by a local homeless hostel. The hostel had shared facilities, but I was allocated a bathroom and kitchen for my sole use. Staff sanitised all surfaces including frequently used areas, communal lights were left on to reduce unnecessary touching of light switches, with minimal impact on energy usage. Only essential visitors were allowed in the building but only after completing health screening questionnaires. Everyone in the building was required to wear face coverings in corridors and kitchens (these were the only shared spaces). Key worker/support sessions were either conducted by telephone or, weather permitting, in the garden at a safe distance apart.

Although I was identified as shielding, I chose to go to the shops to purchase alcohol taking the required precautions and wearing appropriate protection. I did not wish to access professional support to address my alcohol use, but the P3 charity staff were able to use the professional advice given by Change Grow Live (CGL) so that they could support me appropriately in my bid to stop drinking alcohol.

During lockdown I stopped using alcohol completely. I paid my service charge at the hostel and kept my account in good order. I purchased a bike and took to cycling for health. I renewed my love of gardening and worked alongside staff and other resident to improve the hostel grounds.

I also took the opportunity to begin to learn to read and write. After being clear of alcohol for a few weeks, I made telephone contact with my father and began the road to rebuilding my family relationships.

