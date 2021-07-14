Volunteers Make a Difference

The Studley Isolation Support Group (SISG) was set up as soon as it became clear that COVID-19 would have an impact on the Studley community.

It aimed to provide help and support to those who needed to shield or isolate. It would be a stand-alone, volunteer run group, although help and support was welcomed from both Studley in Business and Studley Parish Council.

Whilst those having to shield and isolate have struggled with being confined to home the SISG brought company in the form of support (shopping, daily newspaper delivery, weekly chat calls), and treats in the form of gift bags provided by Studley in Business and Studley Castle.

What became apparent is the positive effect volunteering had on the 62 people who have actively supported the community. New friendships were formed, and a vast amount of support has been given from volunteer to volunteer. As a legacy, Aunty Jen’s Productions has been created, to bring arts and performances into the heart of the community. An outdoor Shakespeare production in the summer enabled those who had been shielding and the volunteers to enjoy theatre safely, and the live streaming of a Pantomime performance at a weekend, brought fun and laughter into homes during this difficult time.

Through the delivery of three separate newsletters through every letterbox in the community, alerting people to the group and ongoing help available, social media coverage, and referrals from various local NHS groups, SISG has been able to help those in need in the community.

From simple actions like a weekly chat call to collection and delivery of a Foodbank parcel these interventions have prevented people from struggling to manage. Their lives have been able to continue as normal as possible, with reduced stress, knowing that a volunteer is on hand to help them. The knowledge that emergency medication will be collected and delivered to their doorstep by someone they can trust has also been so important.

In some cases, the Group needed to seek out those most in need and encourage them to make use of their services. Through gentle encouragement and explaining how safe the system in place is, they have been able to get to those in greatest need.

The Group have successfully managed to keep safe all those in the community who needed help. To date not one member supported had to go to hospital due to COVID-19. The Support service enabled one gentleman to remain safely at home who would otherwise have had to go into a care home.

Friendships have formed between volunteers, but just as importantly between the volunteers and those they are supporting. These friendships will continue long after COVID-19 and will ensure the community is stronger than before. Aunty Jen Productions will also be a lasting legacy of the group, continuing to bring arts into the community for all to enjoy.

