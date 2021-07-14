WCC Public Health Community Transport Partners – VASA, Volunteer Friends, Beeline

To support the health and wellbeing of our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health has been involved in a variety of work streams, many of which have built upon established partnerships.

Historically there has been a health and transport group which has worked closely with community transport partners to provide access across the county to medical appointments and social opportunities - this has been essential for vulnerable people who may find themselves isolated.

With the lockdown and cancellation of primary and secondary care appointments, and curtailment of social networks, the role of community transport providers and their volunteers ceased almost overnight. These providers are at the heart of their communities, and their volunteers are known and trusted locally.

As a result, Public Health, the local pharmacy committee and community transport providers devised a standard operating procedure to enable community transport to collect and distribute prescriptions to those who were shielded, vulnerable and/or socially isolating. Community hubs were also able to refer clients to the service.

The aim was to reduce pressure on pharmacies who remained open to the public during the pandemic, and to ensure those who could no longer get to pharmacies could still obtain their prescriptions.

The service was open to all pharmacies and dispensing GP’s in Warwickshire. As part of this work the community transport agencies – VASA, Beeline, Volunteer Friends and volunteers have also distributed PPE to over 110 pharmacies across the county from April to September 2020, and during the second lockdown delivered over 3,400 prescriptions.

Adapting roles and listening to needs has been key, and this approach ensured that Public Health and its partners could respond to the needs of communities in the quickest, safest and most efficient way possible.

