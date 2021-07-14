A patient in his 60s who lives alone, and experiences severe depression and loneliness was attending a local community cafe each day to be with others.

The cafe had to close due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. This meant that his daily routine was disrupted and left him feeling very isolated.

The ConnectWELL advisor helped connect the patient with the NHS volunteer responders ‘Check-in and Chat’ service, so that he could receive regular contact from someone for a chat. He was also put in touch with Age UK ‘Call in Time’ telephone befriending service, who matched him with a volunteer befriender with similar interests.

He now receives weekly chats from a consistent person. The patient is now speaking daily to someone on the telephone, which has helped to reduce the sense of loneliness he was experiencing because of the closure of the cafe. He says this has made a real difference to his wellbeing.

Support services

A variety of local services are available to support people who are experiencing loneliness and isolation. For example: