Extended summer opening times for Stratford Park and Ride

Warwickshire County Council will be extending the current service offered by Stratford Park and Ride bus service to include Sundays.

Starting from 25th July until early September, the new Sunday service will run from 10 am through to 6:45 pm in the evening.

With temperatures expected to pick up over the next couple of weeks, the changes will allow many residents the chance to park up and walk the scenic route along the canal, into Stratford. The train also offers a one-stop ride into the centre too.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for for Transport & Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Stratford's popularity as a tourist destination means it can get busy in the summer months and delays getting into town are to be expected. In order to avoid the congestion, we suggest using the park and ride facilities for greater ease into the centre.”

For more information, please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkandride