Free summer activity programme available for children and young people Warwickshire 

The Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) will be available throughout the county this summer, coordinated by Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

Backed by a nationwide investment of up to £220 million, the expanded programme ran initially during Easter in all local areas and is also scheduled for the Christmas holidays in 2021. It will enable children and young people to enjoy fun activities with friends and learn and develop new skills. The local programme is launching at the start of the summer holidays and is aimed at those who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

The holiday clubs can involve helping young people learn new thing by taking part in enriching activities from sport to music, dance, drama, art, cooking and gardening through to engineering workshops, junk modelling, den building, farm animal welfare and much more. The activities all aim to improve socialisation and help young people to have fun with friends this summer.

The Government’s investment in the HAF programme will build on the foundations laid by WCC sporting organisations, charities and the voluntary sector during the successful programme over the Easter holidays. This initiative is running alongside the £200 million funding announced in February to provide summer schools to help pupils who have experienced the most disruption as a result of the pandemic.

John Coleman, Assistant Director for Children and Families at WCC said:

“We are delighted to be taking part in the HAF programme funded by the government as it will benefit children in all parts of Warwickshire.

“After such a challenging year for many children and young people across the county, we want them to be able to make the most of the summer holiday with healthy meals, fun activities and learning opportunities.

“WCC strives for Warwickshire to be the best it can be, offering a great place for children and young people to live, learn and grow. The HAF programme will support this aim, helping them reach their full potential and look towards a brighter future.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families added:

“Enabling children to learn new skills, socialise with their friends, and enjoy nutritious food in a safe environment is important now more than ever. By taking part in the HAF programme, we can enrich the summer holidays for young people across the county while supporting their return to school and alleviating parental stress.

“If you’re a parent or carer in Warwickshire and you think you might benefit from free holiday clubs then please make sure you find out more about this exciting programme!

Applications are now open to enrol children in a free holiday clubs programme over the summer and places are free for those who are eligible for free school meals. Children will be able to access lots of activities throughout the summer and there are also activities available for children with SEND or additional needs.

Eligible families will have received a HAF booking code via text from Warwickshire County Council this week. If you think you may be eligible but haven’t received a text please email haf@warwickshire.gov.uk or call the Family Information Service on 01926 742274.

To view the summer holiday activities taking place across Warwickshire visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/children-families/summer-holiday-activities-children-warwickshire/2