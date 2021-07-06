Working in adult social care - Michelle

I’ve been working as a Social Care Worker for 18 months and it was a very different occupation than my last 30 years.

I absolutely love it. You can make such a difference in a person’s life with a simple phone call, a small amount of advice can change someone outcome so simply. You are supported by a team of professionals that will always help you achieve the best outcome for the customer. You never really get 2 days the same and you are always learning and growing. You will get to meet some really varied personalities and hear different people’s stories which makes each conversation unique

- Michelle Hodkins (Social Care Practitioner)