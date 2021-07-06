Working in adult social care - Kayleigh

I have worked for the north east older people’s team for 6 years as a social care practitioner.

My role includes assessing customers for care and support if they are eligible through the care act criteria, supporting carers in their caring role, partnership working with a variety of other professionals such as GP’s, mental health team, occupational therapists, housing support, hospital discharge team and various other professionals, making referrals for other support options for customers or their families and carrying out reviews of ongoing care and support packages. Also, partnership working with external agencies such as advocacy support, Penderels Trust, Rowan organisation, respite association and others.

My role also includes working as part of the duty team which can be challenging at times as it usually involves urgent or difficult situations that need immediate action, sometimes this could be something simple like a reduction or increase in care need or more complex such as, carer breakdown, or hospital admission, welfare concern, or a customer who is no longer able to manage in their own home.

The main aim is to support customers to maintain their independence for as long and as safe as possible, but also finding suitable and appropriate care if living in the community is no longer suitable for them.

I take great pride in being able to support customers in their later stages of their lives and making sure they have choice and control when appropriate over their care and support needs so that they can maintain their independence as long as possible. I accept that not all situations can be resolved, and some may need a more qualified worker involvement and I am not afraid to request this support so that the customer gets the appropriate outcome.

I really enjoy my role and empathise with the customers and families well and was able to put my skills into use in my personal life when grandparents needed care and support in their final days, so I can imagine what some families are going through and feel that this helps me to carry out my role to the best of my ability. As with any role the job can be stressful at times, but the compliments and comments made by customers and families make these days/weeks easier and worthwhile

- Kayleigh Orme (Social Care Practitioner)