Warwickshire welcomes SEND Local Area Inspection

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) will be visiting Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group next week to carry out their SEND Local Area Inspection.

As part of the inspection, the Inspectors will look for evidence of how children and young people with special educational needs or disabilities (or both) are identified, how their needs are assessed and met, and how they are supported to move on to their next stage of education, the world of work and wider preparation for adulthood.

During the week, inspectors will visit several providers including early year’s settings, schools, Further Education colleges, independent schools and health provision to gather the relevant evidence needed. This will add to the inspector’s understanding of how all providers and agencies work collaboratively together. Inspectors will also collect information about children and young people in Warwickshire and will speak to key partners, parents and carers.

Talking about the inspection councillor Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said:

“We welcome the inspection team to Warwickshire and the opportunity to show how our ambitious programme of change is working to improve outcomes for children and young people with SEND.

“Working together with our partners, we want all children and young people in Warwickshire to lead a fulfilling life and be part of their community. We aim to achieve this by promoting inclusion in mainstream settings, giving schools the skills and resources to meet the needs of learners and building the confidence of parents and carers.

“As part of the inspection, the team will visit several providers including early years settings, schools, Further Education colleges, independent schools and health provision. They will also be talking to parents, carers and children and young people about their experience of using the service. Once the inspection is complete, the report will be issued on our website.”

Dr Sarah Raistrick, a working GP and Chair of NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“Working together with Warwickshire County Council we are working in partnership to contribute to the implementation of the SEND reforms. Together we will ensure that health services commissioned locally for children and young people are shaped by the lived experience. This means that the CCG, partners, families and young people will work together to identify what matters in accessing Education, Health and Care and to identify any gaps in local provision.

“It’s a really important programme for us and we are proud to be working together to improve things for our local children, young people and their families.”

The review will start next week and will be completed within six weeks. The report, with any recommendations, will be published on Warwickshire County Council's website and shared with those who contributed to it.

Information on local area duties towards children and young people with SEND can be found on the Department for Education website at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/send-guide-for-parents-and-carers.

For more information on SEND provision in Warwickshire visit:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send