Help to improve parking at Warwickshire Schools

Residents have a chance to share their thoughts and experiences of parking outside Warwickshire schools.

Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner are undertaking a review of parking outside Warwickshire’s schools.

Inconsiderate, unsafe and illegal parking around schools is an ongoing concern for Headteachers, parents/carers and residents and puts the safety of children, and others, at risk. Partners and organisations are working together to review parking issues outside schools to greater understand and address the problems schools, parents and the wider community experience.

Partners would like to invite you as a parent or carer, school or local resident to participate in a (5 minute) school parking survey. All responses, which will remain anonymous, will be analysed and used by partners to identify the specific issues and safety concerns that arise from it. Feedback will help focus efforts, and shape future initiatives to address unsafe and inconsiderate school parking, helping to make the roads outside and around Warwickshire schools safer.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “We recognise that there can be a variety of different problems with parking at our schools across Warwickshire. We are very keen to hear from Headteachers, parents, carers and residents about the problems that they are experiencing in their areas to help us better prioritise our resources to make things better.”

Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers Inspector for Rugby Safer Neighbourhood team says “School parking is a challenge around the county, with schools having a range of different problems. Inviting schools, residents and parents and carers to share their views on school parking will allow partners to understand the problem in more detail and target initiatives to where there is a need.”

This is an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, ideas and concerns about inconsiderate, unsafe and illegal parking, outside and around Warwickshire schools.

Share your thoughts and have your say

To take part in the surveys follow the links:

All surveys will close on Friday 30th July 2021.

More information about road safety in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety