Residents are urged to do the right thing to reduce COVID cases

With 130 new COVID cases in the last 7 days, residents in north Warwickshire are being urged to continue do the right thing to help to reduce the spread of the virus.

Working in partnership to support communities, Public Health Warwickshire and North Warwickshire Borough Council are reminding residents that the rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and indoor gatherings remain restricted to six people or two households. People should be taking regular lateral flow/rapid tests and get both vaccine doses as soon as they can. Anyone with symptoms should isolate with their household and book a PCR/NHS test.

Over the last month, the number of people who have tested positive per 100,000 of the population in north Warwickshire has risen from 11.48 on the 29th May 2021 to 241.61 on the 24th June. Positivity rates, describing the percentage of PCR tests that were positive, have increased from 1.1 on the 16 June 2021 to 3.6 on the 28 June.

The virus seems most prevalent in north Warwickshire in those aged 20 and 29 with young people between 10 and 19 following closely behind. Cases are also rising in the age range of 30 to 39.

Speaking about keeping north Warwickshire residents safer, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“The number of reported cases of COVID-19 are increasing in north Warwickshire and across the county. Although the rise in cases remains low when compared to where we have been, if we don’t act now, we can expect to see a surge in cases which may lead to hospitalisations and in some situations even deaths.

“Throughout the pandemic residents have played a key role in reducing COVID-19 cases and whilst I know that people want to return to a more normal way of living, we need to do it safely. We know that coronavirus is still in our communities, and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.

“The advice that was given near the start of the pandemic is just as important today as it was then. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering in public places, keep a social distance from those you do not live with, and ensure that you have good ventilation in the workplace and at home, especially when you have visitors by opening windows and doors. Booking a PCR test and isolating with your household if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, is also crucial. This advice is key in preventing further spread.

“The vaccine programme is also playing a key role and we are doing really well in Warwickshire overall, but I would encourage everyone to book their first and second jabs when invited, as there are areas in the county where uptake is lower than we would like. However, as with many vaccines, just because you are vaccinated, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still catch the virus or spread it. So, the advice of hands, face, space and fresh air remains key.”

Leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, Councillor David Alan Wright said:

“We have seen a rise in cases over the last few weeks which is to be expected with the new Delta variant as it appears to be far more transmissible. However, this doesn’t mean that we cannot play our part to reduce the spread and defeat this virus. I would urge everyone living in, working or visiting north Warwickshire to continue to do the right thing to keep their loved ones, friends and colleagues safer by wearing a face covering, keeping a distance from those they do not live with and ensuring that if you are indoors that the premises is well ventilated.”

We can all play a part to avoid further restrictions on our lives, so please continue to:

Wash your hands regularly and when that’s not possible use hand sanitiser.

Minimise mixing with other households and keep a distance from those you do not live with.

Wear a face covering in enclosed places, on public transport and in shops, unless you are exempt.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and book a PCR/NHS test by calling 119 or going online to https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test as soon as symptoms appear. Follow the rules and self-isolate if you have symptoms, if you have a positive COVID test or if you are asked to by the NHS Test and Trace service.

Download the NHS Test and Trace App and leave your details when at social venues.

Get tested (with lateral flow/rapid tests) regularly even if you have no symptoms – this helps to pick up any cases where residents may have the virus, but not know it.

Ensure that you have both doses of your vaccine.

For more information and advice on staying safe or to find out more about LFT or PCR tests, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/