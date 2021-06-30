Roll up! Roll up! Come and get your COVID-19 vaccination at this weekend’s walk-in clinics

Local health and care leaders are asking people across Coventry and Warwickshire to roll up at a pop-up vaccination clinic...

Local health and care leaders are asking people across Coventry and Warwickshire to roll up at a pop-up vaccination clinic and roll up their sleeves to get their vital first or second doses of the vaccine this weekend.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, local GP and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups said:

“Last weekend our clinics proved a huge success, with us vaccinating over 8,500 local people. We’re hoping to repeat that again by offering more pop-up clinics in more locations to make it easy for everyone to have their vaccinations at a place convenient for them. “What we did see last weekend was people turning up for their second vaccination with too short a gap after their first. We are pleased so many people understand the importance of having both jabs, but to ensure the most effective protection, we do have to turn people away if their first dose was less than eight weeks ago.”

No appointments are needed for this weekend’s pop-up clinics, anyone wanting their vaccination can drop by at a time to suit them. The clinics are open to anyone aged 18 and over who is eligible for their first vaccination and to those people aged 40 and over who need their second dose and had their first jab more than eight weeks ago. The clinics that are available to those 18 to 39 or 18 and over are also open to carers aged 16 and those aged 16 and over and are in a clinically at-risk group.

The following pop-up clinics will be up and running:

Lyng Hall School, Blackberry Ln, Coventry CV2 3JS will be offering vaccinations on Wednesday, 30th June from 2pm to 6pm for anyone aged 18 and over.

The Methodist Church, Warwick Ln, Coventry CV1 2HA, will be offering vaccinations on Wednesday, 30 th June and Friday, 2 nd July from 3pm to 7pm both days to people aged 18 to 39.

The United Reform Church at 2 Chapel St, Nuneaton CV11 5QH, will open on Wednesday, 30 th June and Friday, 2 nd July to vaccinate anyone aged 18 and over between the hours of 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on both days.

The CHESS Centre, 460 Cedar Rd, Nuneaton CV10 9DN will be open on Thursday, 1 st July from 3pm to 7pm offering vaccinations to anyone aged 18 to 39.

The Acorn Pharmacy Community Pharmacy, Unit 2 Remembrance Rd, Coventry CV3 3DP will be open from 9am to 6pm on the dates below for anyone aged 40 and over to drop-by and have their vaccination:

Thursday, 1st July Wednesday, 7th July

Friday, 2nd July Thursday, 8th July

Saturday, 3rd July Friday, 9th July

Saturday, 10th July

In Leamington Spa, the Lisle Court Medical Centre, Brunswick St, Leamington Spa CV31 2ES will be offering a walk-in clinic on Saturday, 3 rd July, from 2pm to 6pm for anyone aged 18 and over.

Coventry Transport Museum, Millennium Place, Hales St, Coventry CV1 1JD will be open on Saturday, 3 rd and Sunday 4 th July from 10am to 3.30pm. You can either turn up without an appointment and wait to be seen or book on 0300 303 1919. Vaccinations are available to everyone aged 18 and over.

In Abbeygate, at Unit 17, Abbey Street, Nuneaton, CV11 4HL, Pharmcy2U will be offering 18 to 39 year olds, their vaccinations from 8.30am to 7pm on Saturday, 3 rd July.

July. Bedworth Civic Hall will be open for anyone aged 18 to 39 to drop-in from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Saturday, 3rd July. You can either turn up without an appointment and wait to be seen or book on 0300 303 1919.

The large vaccination centre at Stoneleigh National Agricultural and Exhibition Centre will be open for anyone aged 40 and over to walk-in on Saturday, 3 rd and Sunday 4 th July from 10am to 6pm.

More information about all pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics can also be found at the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust website at: https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/our-news/more-dropin-clinics-this-week-2310 and at: Vaccination drop-in clinics - Happy Healthy Lives

Across Coventry and Warwickshire there are a huge range of other clinics you can make an appointment to go to, from GPs, pharmacies and larger vaccination centres or you can book an appointment through the National Booking System.

Your local GPs have grouped together into networks to make sure all patients registered with a GP are invited to have their vaccination at the right time. They will contact you direct. Vaccination appointments are also available at Bedworth Civic Hall, High St, Bedworth CV12 8NF by calling 0300 303 1919.

There are also two large vaccination centres, at Stoneleigh and University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust, two hospital hubs at Warwick Hospital and George Eliot Hospital and a number of pharmacies across Coventry and Warwickshire offering people aged 18 and over their vaccinations. Appointments need to be booked through the national booking system, which can be reached at: www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination. If you cannot use the website, you can phone 119 free of charge, 7am to 11pm, 7 days a week. You can ask someone else to do this for you and interpreters are available on request or you can use text phone 18001 119 or the NHS British Sign Language interpreter service at www.interpreternow.co.uk/nhs119

A full list of pharmacies offering vaccinations are listed on the booking system and you can select the one most convenient for you.

More information about all COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found at: Vaccination sites - Happy Healthy Lives

Local people are asked not to attend pre-booked appointments or walk-in clinics if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new continuous cough, a high temperature (above 37.8) or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell. If you do have symptoms, you must self-isolate and book a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test by ringing 119 or visit: Testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) - NHS (www.nhs.uk)