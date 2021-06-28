Warwickshire Trident College students to benefit from dangerous cars

Warwickshire's Trading Standards Service is donating 3 cars purchased as part of a mystery shopper exercise, to Warwick Trident College motor vehicle students, to enable them to practise their skills.

Warwickshire County Council's Trading Standards Officers target the sellers of unroadworthy vehicles by purchasing suspect cars which are then checked by an expert vehicle examiner. Garages are targeted based upon complaints received from consumers.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “I’m very pleased that these vehicles, that would otherwise have been scrapped, will now benefit Warwick Trident College students, enabling them to practice their maintenance skills and boost their mechanical knowledge.”

Warwick Trident College Head of Department for Motor Vehicle Lee Kirk said: “We are thrilled to build links with the local authority. These donated vehicles will enable our students to hone their automotive diagnostic skills and become the fully qualified workforce of the future, keeping vehicles roadworthy and safe for all of us.”

It is criminal offence to sell an unroadworthy vehicle. Warwickshire Trading Standards enforces the Road Traffic Act 1988. Sellers of unroadworthy vehicles could face prosecution.

Trading Standards Officers made unannounced visits to 16 garages located across all five districts and boroughs and chosen using consumer complaint data. Officers found 25% of the garages visited had unroadworthy cars for sale on their forecourt.

Advice for car buyers

Your consumer rights are much stronger when buying from a trader than a private seller. Traders may also offer warranties on vehicles they sell, but remember, you will probably pay more for the car than from a private seller.

Before you buy, check the vehicle’s history. You can check a car’s MOT history online for free by visiting www.check-mot.service.gov.uk There are also a number of free and paid for apps that enable buyers to discover if the car they are buying has been stolen, written off or has outstanding finance.

If you’re not a vehicle expert, consider paying for an independent vehicle check. A basic check will cost from around £100.

Do a visual check of the vehicle and take it for a test drive. Check the tyre tread depth and underneath the car for repairs, severe corrosion and oil leaks. Look for chips or cracks in the windscreen and dents or rust on the bodywork. Check the engine fluid levels and make sure the electrics work properly (windows/lights/radio).

Don’t forget the car’s interior. Sagging, stained and torn upholstery can indicate the vehicle has not been looked after and may be suggestive of problems elsewhere.

If you buy a car from a trader and subsequently have problems, you do have a legal right to reject the vehicle or request a repair or replacement, dependent upon circumstances. Contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service for advice on 0808 223 1133 or visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards

Do you have an unwanted vehicle?

To arrange the collection of an unwanted vehicle, contact Joshua Saul on 0330 135 6711 or jsaul@warwickshire.ac.uk

For more information about Warwick Trident College visit https://wcg.ac.uk/page/97/warwick-trident-college