Welsh Road West - Section 90, Raised Table Features

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to extend the existing raised table feature outside House No 67 on Welsh Road West, Southam, Stratford.

Scheme Overview

Under Sections 90A & 90G Highways Act 1980, Warwickshire County Council is proposing to extend the existing raised table feature outside House No 67 on Welsh Road West, Southam, Stratford. The scheme involves the extension to the existing raised table feature and introduction of a drop crossing on Welsh Road West to allow pedestrians and cyclists to access and egress in a safe manner to Southam College Sports Hall on Welsh Road West. Further information is given in the Public Notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 12 kB)

Section 90 Public Notice (PDF, 65 kB)

Technical Plans

TR/11358-01 (PDF, 311 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections to, representations in support of or enquiries relating to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Graham Stanley, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to grahamstanley@warwickshire.gov.uk. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information, and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent to Graham Stanley as to be received by 16 July 2021.