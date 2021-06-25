COVID-19 testing is coming home! 

Residents across Warwickshire are being urged to continue to test twice a week at home, now there is a well-established distribution network of testing kits across the county.

Test kits can now be picked up from your pharmacy, through our mobile testing service, via booking online at https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests and until 30 June 2021 at an LFT community test site. Testing is also available through schools and businesses when required to reduce the risk of outbreaks in local communities.

With the increase in home testing for those without symptoms of COVID-19 and reducing numbers visiting community test sites, all LFT community test sites across the county will close on the 30th of June 2021, with the exception of Nuneaton which will remain open until further notice. This will free up valuable resources to continue our efforts to control the virus.

All PCR test sites for those with symptoms of COVID-19 in the county will remain open. To book an appointment call 119 or visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting

Speaking about testing in Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said:

“In line with the national Government strategy for testing and the continued decline in the number of residents using the community LFT test sites, we will be changing the way in which testing is delivered in Warwickshire from the 30 June 2021.

“With access to testing much easier now, more residents are testing at home. It’s great to see that the community test sites have made a difference and in total 195,000 tests have been carried out across the county to date. This has helped to build confidence around testing to the point that residents are now testing at home.

“This is a real tribute to all those working at the test sites, and I would like to personally thank them all for the work they have done to support testing over the last year to help to keep Warwickshire communities safer.

“Tests can now be picked up from your local pharmacy, our mobile testing service, community test sites until the 30 June, with the exception of the Nuneaton site or you can book a test kit online to be delivered straight to your door.

“With cases continuing to rise across the county, I would urge residents to test twice weekly at home as they have been doing to monitor the spread of the virus. The rules of hands, face, space and fresh air are still key to reducing the spread, as is getting both vaccine doses as soon as they are offered. If you do have any symptoms of COVID-19, then please self-isolate immediately and get an NHS PCR test.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health added:

“I would like to say thank you to all Warwickshire residents who have stepped up and played their part in the fight against COVID-19 and continue to do the right thing for Warwickshire.

“With tests now readily available to for people to pick up to test in the convenience of their own home, it makes sense to reshape the way in which we deliver testing across the county. Our mobile testing service will be out and about in the different parts of the county each week and residents can book tests online or pick them up from their local pharmacy. Testing regularly is key to identifying cases early to stop potential transmission as is getting vaccinated when you are offered an appointment.

“As a community, we all have a part to play, so please ensure that you continue to follow the national advice to help to keep Warwickshire communities safer.”

Information on the community testing can be found here https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting.

Changes to sites are below.

Water Orton Community Hall – open until the 30 June 2021

United Reform Church, Nuneaton – Remaining open following the 30 June 2021

Indian Centre, Edward Street, Rugby – open until the 30 June 2021

The Other Place Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, 22 Southern Ln, Stratford-upon-Avon – open until the 30 June 2021

Adult and Community Learning Site, Pound Lane, Lillington, Leamington – open until the 30 June 2021

For more information on testing or support and advice for those self-isolating visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/