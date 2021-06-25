Grab a jab at this weekend’s walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Local health and care leaders are joining the rest of England in celebrating the success of delivering COVID-19 vaccinations by supporting the national, Big Weekend Walk-in.

Local health and care leaders are joining the rest of England in celebrating the success of delivering COVID-19 vaccinations by supporting the national, Big Weekend Walk-in. The event will see thousands of people grab a jab for their first or second doses of the vaccine.

Dr Sarah Raistrick, local GP and Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, said:

“I’m happy to say that this will be by far one of the busiest weekends of vaccinations we have ever had. Now that every adult can have a vaccination, it’s the perfect weekend to open up the doors to many more walk-in clinics and get every adult on the path to being protected from this very serious illness. We’re hoping that people from all over Coventry and Warwickshire take this opportunity to grab the chance to receive their vaccinations.”

No appointments are needed for this weekend’s pop-up clinics, anyone wanting their vaccination can drop by at a time to suit them. The following clinics will be up and running:

Coventry Transport Museum, Millennium Place, Hales St, Coventry CV1 1JD will be open on Friday, 25th, Saturday, 26th and Sunday 27th June from 10am to 3pm. You can either turn up without an appointment and wait to be seen or book on 0300 303 1919.

In Leamington Spa, the Amaddiyha Muslim Association at Riverside, Adelaide Rd, Leamington Spa, CV32 5AH will be hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, 26th from 10am to 2pm.

Bedworth Civic Hall will be open for you to drop-in from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Friday, 25 th , Saturday, 26th, Sunday, 27 th and Monday, 28 th June. You can either turn up without an appointment and wait to be seen or book on 0300 303 1919.

Across Coventry and Warwickshire there are a huge range of other clinics you can make an appointment to go to, from GPs, pharmacies and larger vaccination centres or you can book an appointment through the National Booking System.

Your local GPs have grouped together into networks to make sure all patients registered with a GP are invited to have their vaccination at the right time. They will contact you direct.

Vaccination appointments are also available at Bedworth Civic Hall, High St, Bedworth CV12 8NF by calling 0300 303 1919.

There are also two large vaccination centres, at Stoneleigh and University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust, two hospital hubs at Warwick Hospital and George Eliot Hospital and a number of pharmacies across Coventry and Warwickshire offering people aged 18 to 39 their vaccinations. Appointments need to be booked through the national booking system, which can be reached at: www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination. If you cannot use the website, you can phone 119 free of charge, 7am to 11pm, 7 days a week. You can ask someone else to do this for you and interpreters are available on request or you can use text phone 18001 119 or the NHS British Sign Language interpreter service at www.interpreternow.co.uk/nhs119

A full list of pharmacies offering vaccinations are listed on the booking system and you can select the one most convenient for you.

Local people are asked not to attend pre-booked appointments or walk-in clinics if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, including a new continuous cough, a high temperature (above 37.8) or a loss or change to your sense of taste or smell. If you do have symptoms, you must self-isolate and book a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test by ringing 119 or visit: Testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) - NHS (www.nhs.uk)