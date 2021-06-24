Help hospitality venues to control the spread of COVID-19

It’s great news that people are returning to pubs and restaurants since the hospitality sector reopened in May but there has been a downside to this. The county council has received a number of c...

The county council has received a number of complaints from local businesses about customers failing to comply with COVID-19 measures in place to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Several bar, pub and restaurant managers have experienced customers objecting to the legal requirement to check into venues using the NHS test and trace app or leave their contact details with a few cases resulting in refusal and subsequent aggression. In other cases people have objected to wearing face coverings indoors and more still have made reservations and not shown up.

This all affects a venue’s ability to trade safely and successfully so people are being reminded to be considerate and to comply with the legal requirements that venues must fulfil to stay open and serve their local community.

In the last couple of months demand for eating and drinking out has risen, which is great news, but along with that, so have the complaints Warwickshire businesses are receiving from residents not wanting to comply with the COVID-19 measures the businesses have in place.

This has resulted in businesses being subjected to difficult customers and even no shows. Several landlords of bars, pubs and restaurants have experienced customers objecting to checking into venues using the NHS test and trace app or leaving their details via a form with a few cases resulting in refusal and subsequent aggression.

To help local businesses, it is essential that residents support venues with the legal requirements they must fulfil to stay open and serve their local community.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) would like to remind residents that it is a legal requirement for hospitality venues to have a system in place to request and record contact details of customers, visitors and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hospitality venues usually have the NHS QR code displayed and a paper-based system for anyone who does not have access to the NHS COVID-19 app. Failure to comply could lead to the venue having to pay a fine of up to £10,000 – a significant amount of money that would have a huge financial impact on most pubs and restaurants.

It’s also crucial that individuals can be informed if they have been exposed to the virus so they can protect their health and that of others and subsequently control the spread of COVID-19.

Following a difficult year for local businesses, WCC is urging the community to play their part in supporting them to stay open by:

Following the latest COVID-19 guidelines

Checking into any venue by scanning the QR code or leaving your contact details

Following government guidance if you have been exposed to the virus and are contacted by NHS Test and Trace

Showing up for reservations or cancelling well in advance if your plans change

Being kind and supportive to staff

Leaving a positive TripAdvisor or social media review

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health Warwickshire said: “If you choose to go out to a bar or restaurant, you’ll need to play your part and scan the NHS QR code or leave your contact details. Even if you’ve been vaccinated, it’s still important as it helps keep other customers and the venue staff safe all whilst helping the hospitality venues to stay open.

“I would also like to encourage residents who are planning to meet with others at a bar or restaurant to take an LFT (rapid test) in advance (up to 24 hours before) as part of their twice weekly routine testing.

“We all need to do the right thing for Warwickshire by continuing to take precautions to keep hospitality venues open and in business, which also includes people booking their first and second vaccinations as soon as they are invited.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health added: “It’s great to be back enjoying our local pubs, bars and restaurants and we all want to see Warwickshire getting back to normal. It’s been a difficult year for so many businesses across the county, particularly hospitality venues, so it’s vital that we protect them and help them to stay open.

“When you’re visiting your local, you must check in at the venue to help control the spread of the virus. I understand that it can be frustrating to have to do this every time you visit a hospitality venue however it is a small price to pay to keep them open in the long run.

“Please also respect and the support the staff at the bars, pubs and restaurants that you’re spending time in. Landlords can’t risk getting a fine of up to £10,000 – that kind of cost could be make or break for many smaller venues and none of us want to see our favourite locals shutting their doors permanently.

“We can all work together and do the right thing for Warwickshire by checking into a venue by scanning the QR code or leaving your details, staying at your table, washing your hands regularly and continuing to socially distance.”

The free NHS COVID-19 app is a vital part of the NHS Test and Trace service. To download the app visit https://www.covid19.nhs.uk/

For further information on the latest COVID-19 guidelines go to https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus