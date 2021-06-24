Warwickshire teachers encouraged to help shape new guidance

Teachers, school staff and people working in educational settings are being encouraged to take part in focus groups to explore new guidance being produced to support young people in the county with...

Teachers, school staff and people working in educational settings are being encouraged to take part in focus groups to explore new guidance being produced to support young people in the county with Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND).

The guidance is being developed with practitioners and parents, and promotes Warwickshire’s inclusive, needs-led ethos in supporting children and young people with SEND in mainstream schools wherever possible. Its purpose is to help schools to implement effective extra support for young people.

The guidance will be accessible as a web-based resource and is designed to enable relevant information to be found quickly and easily by those using it. School staff focus groups will explore and discuss the guidance to help shape the needs of young people in Warwickshire. Once all the feedback is collated, the new guidance will be launched later in the year.

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children, Families & Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The insight from educational professionals will be invaluable in creating the new guidance which is one component of the council’s SEND and Inclusion Change Programme. The programme has a diverse set of projects working to provide every child with access to high-quality education so they can achieve their full potential.”

The focus groups are open to all school staff, including senior leaders, Special Educational Needs Coordinators and class and subject teachers.

The focus groups will take place across three dates in July.

Thursday 1st July 2021 3:30 – 4:30pm

Tuesday 13th July 2021 3:30 – 4:30pm

Thursday 15th July 9:15 – 10:15 am

To find out more or to sign-up to attend a focus group click here.