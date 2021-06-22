Customers of bars and restaurants asked to take a test!

Warwickshire residents are being asked to continue to help reduce the risks from COVID-19 if they are visiting bars and restaurants – and to take a PCR test if they have visited some specific ven...

Warwickshire residents are being asked to continue to help reduce the risks from COVID-19 if they are visiting bars and restaurants – and to take a PCR test if they have visited some specific venues recently.

It follows Public Health Warwickshire being notified of COVID-19 cases linked to a number of bars and restaurants.

In response to this, customers who recently visited the following venues in Leamington Spa are being asked to take specific action and book a PCR test:

Zizzi restaurant, Regent House, Leamington Spa – customers who have visited since 5 th June

Kelsey’s, High Street, Leamington Spa – customers who have visited since 9 th June

The Benjamin Satchwell, The Parade, Leamington Spa – customers who visited between 14th and 16th June

Visitors to these bars and restaurants are being asked to be alert to COVID-19 symptoms and book a PCR test via nhs.uk/coronavirus or call free on 119, stating that your Local Authority has asked you to get a test.

Warwickshire residents who are planning to meet with others at a bar or restaurant are also being asked to take an LFT (rapid test) in advance (up to 24 hours before) as part of their twice weekly routine testing. Although LFT tests don’t rule out COVID-19, they can help pick up some additional people who may be positive but not have any symptoms.

Dr Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said: “We have been notified of a number of COVID-19 cases linked to a number of bars and restaurants and are urging people who have visited specific venues to take a PCR test.

“We also want residents to continue to take precautions to help keep Warwickshire hospitality businesses open and in business, to ensure that we can all enjoy meeting up with family and friends.

“The rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and try to keep the number of people you are mixing with to a minimum. We’re also continuing to urge people to book their first and second vaccinations as soon as they are invited.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health added: “Now pubs and restaurants are open again, make sure you don't take COVID-19 with you when you go out, and get an LFT test every 3 to 4 days. Critically, we are asking all those aged 18 and over to make sure they have both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“We can work together in our communities to keep hospitality businesses open by keeping COVID out. Stay at your table, wash your hands regularly and continue to socially distance.”

You can find out more about testing by visiting: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/covidtesting.

Book your vaccine here: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/