Have your say on improvements for walking and cycling

There is still time left to have your say and walking and cycling route improvements.

At the end of May 2021, Warwickshire County Council invited local people to suggest improvements to make it easier and safer to travel on foot and by bicycle.

The responses to date have far exceeded expectations. Over 1000 comments and 4000 ‘contributions’ (both comments and agreements by respondents) have been made using the interactive map on the ‘Commonplace’ website.

Residents are now reminded that there is still time to participate. The interactive map will be available for a further two-weeks, closing on Friday 9th July 2021.

After this date, all comments will be reviewed, and suggestions will be used to develop the Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP): a 10-year plan for improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure and a prioritised programme to support future investment in active travel.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more Warwickshire residents have used ‘active travel’ modes for short journeys as well as walking and cycling for daily exercise. This increased focus on active travel is positive for a number of reasons:

Overall health and wellbeing outcomes will be improved;

It will reduce congestion improving Air Quality as Carbon emissions decrease; and

Reduced traffic will lead to fewer accidents.

This new focus on active travel has led to residents becoming more familiar than ever before with their local high streets, parks and waterways and Warwickshire County Council would like to benefit from this local knowledge.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said, “we are really grateful to everyone who has already taken the time to tell us about places where they would like to see improvements.

“We have received a wide range of ideas on the types of measures; from more pavement space for pedestrians, to new cycle routes, to safer roads and junctions.

“I would urge people to visit https://warwickshirelcwip.commonplace.is/ to add their comments before 9th July, so that we can capture as much information as possible.

“This exercise will help Warwickshire County Council to develop plans for walking and cycling that reflect local aspirations, as well as support our wider work on tackling the climate emergency, improving road safety and supporting mental health and physical activity.”

The information collected as part of this exercise will be used to:

identify key locations for walking improvements;

create a comprehensive cycling network plan;

support future investment in active travel; and

develop a prioritised programme of schemes for inclusion in a Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

To have your say on improvements to walking and cycling routes across Warwickshire visit: https://warwickshirelcwip.commonplace.is/