Stratford District Parking Consultation 2021

Informal consultation - parking amendments across Stratford District

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Stratford District. These requests have been each been assessed and the schemes that are believed to have the greatest benefit are proposed below.

All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.

Each scheme listed below has a drawing showing what is being proposed together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback.

Station Road, Brook End Drive (Henley-in-Arden)

To improve visibility and traffic flow, double yellow lines are proposed at junctions along Station Road and Brook End Drive.

Link to drawing (PDF, 329 kB)

Link to online form

Warwick Road, King Johns Road (Kineton)

To improve visibility and traffic flow, double yellow lines are proposed at the junction of Warwick Road and King Johns Road.

Link to drawing (PDF, 494 kB)

Link to online form

Warwick Road, Bridge Street (Kineton)

To improve visibility and traffic flow, double yellow lines are proposed at the junction of Warwick Road and Bridge Street.

Link to drawing (PDF, 507 kB)

Link to online form

Welsh Road West (Southam)

Double yellow lines are proposed on various sections of Welsh Road West between Coventry Street and Southam College, to allow for the free flow of traffic and improved visibility at peak times.

Link to drawing 1 (PDF, 298 kB)

Link to drawing 2 (PDF, 305 kB)

Link to online form

Old Road (Shipston)

To improve visibility and traffic flow, double yellow lines are proposed at the junction of Warwick Road and Bridge Street.

Link to drawing (PDF, 469 kB)

Link to online form

Albany Road (Stratford)

Following the closure of the doctor's surgery, proposals are for the doctor's bay to be removed and replaced with limited waiting / residents' parking in line with the other restrictions in the road.

Link to drawing (PDF, 290 kB)

Link to online form

Willows Drive North (Stratford)

To improve visibility and traffic flow, double yellow lines are proposed on Willows Drive North.

Link to drawing (PDF, 320 kB)

Link to online form

Union Street (Stratford)

As a response to the pandemic, some central parking facilities were temporarily re-located. Various requests have been received to keep the disabled bays now located in Union Street as a permanent measure, convenient for blue badge holders to access town centre destinations.

Link to drawing (PDF, 478 kB)

Link to online form

Knights Lane (Tiddington)

In order to maximise the number of parking spaces where vehicles can safely be accommodated in Knights Lane, proposals are to shorten the existing single yellow lines. This will allow unrestricted parking on the straight section of road with clear forward visibility between vehicles needing to pass each other.

Link to drawing (PDF, 472 kB)

Link to online form