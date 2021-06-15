This is the difference you make: Meet Leonie, firefighter at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Leonie Holt, 34, is a wholetime firefighter based at Rugby Fire Station and she joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue in December 2020 after transferring from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Leonie was a professional squash player and had been considering what to do when she called time on her playing days.

She said: “I enjoyed being a professional player and I was able to travel to many countries, playing in different tournaments, but the constant travelling could get a bit tiring. I could have become a squash coach but wasn’t sure if the hours were going to be too anti-social. I wanted a job that had practical and academic elements. A friend of mine and fellow squash player had recommended a career in the Fire Service and it was something I had talked about for a few years.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were recruiting in 2016 and Leonie submitted an application for Wholetime. She said: “I don’t remember being too concerned about the fitness parts of the recruitment process as I was already quite fit and strong from my squash career. Some people had said that there was a challenging ladder lift section but I didn’t find that a problem. I remember being unsure about a ladder climb test and how I would handle the height, but I was fine.

"I did some revision for the written exams and I did some preparation for the interview that was a little daunting as I had not had one in some time. There was no need to be nervous though.”

Leonie successfully joined the ranks of Wholetime firefighters in a cohort of 20 people and she has been serving communities in Derbyshire and now Warwickshire ever since.

“My favourite thing about the role is the variety of jobs: you could be with the same crew, in the same engine on the way to a location you have been to before and yet everything is new. You’re relying on the information provided quickly in a call reporting an incident and when you arrive, it can be dramatically different. I like that you can never be complacent and there’s always room for improvement.”

Speaking about diversity in Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Leonie said: “I’m part of the LGBT community and I have a young family of two boys. I have never felt like I have had to hide any aspect of my personal life and I have found the Service to be very open and accepting.”

