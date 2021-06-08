Infant school appeals for historic photos as it marks golden anniversary

A Nuneaton infant school is appealing for memories, photographs, and memorabilia to help it celebrate its fiftieth birthday.

Whitestone Infant School is urging former members of staff, governors, pupils and parents to get in touch with anything that would help make the milestone anniversary extra memorable.

Suitable memorabilia submitted would be used to form an exhibition which will trace the school’s history and help current pupils learn about the past.

Headteacher, Nicola Green (pictured), said: “It would be great to be able to celebrate our school’s fiftieth anniversary in such a fitting way - and ensure that memories from the school, both past and present, live on well into the future. Any memorabilia shared with us will be used to teach our current pupils all about the history of Whitestone Infant School.”

The maintained school in the Whitestone currently has 270 pupils. It was officially opened on 8 July 1971 by then mayor Cllr STS Walters alongside headmistress Norma Wilson. The school originally served children aged four to 11-years-old until 1972, then changing to children between four and eight and since 1996 between ages four and seven.

In its first year the number of children attending the school rose dramatically from 148 in the autumn term to 253 by the summer. At that time school dinners were available to the children at a cost of 12p.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Children’s Services and Education, said: “This is a great way for Whitestone Infant School to mark this historic milestone and to involve the community in its celebrations. I hope that the appeal will result in some real treasures from the school’s first fifty years coming to the surface, and I congratulate the staff, governors and pupils on this significant anniversary.”

Nicola Green added: “If you know anyone who has had previous connections with the school please pass on this information to them so that as many people can be involved as possible.”

Photographs can be submitted to the school directly by emailing admin2123@welearn365.com or shared with @whitestoneinfs on Twitter.