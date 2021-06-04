Local businesses benefit from Survive, Sustain and Grow

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors are being encouraged to take advantage of a Warwickshire County Council business support programme as the economy re-opens and visitors return to t...

Businesses in the tourism and hospitality sectors are being encouraged to take advantage of a Warwickshire County Council business support programme as the economy re-opens and visitors return to the county.

The Survive, Sustain and Grow (SSG) programme was launched last autumn to provide an enhanced consultancy service to assist businesses with their post-COVID recovery plans.

The programme offers expert consultancy, with potential associated grant funding, to businesses making plans to reconsolidate and grow. It is open to companies from any sector but, with the tourism and hospitality industry hit hardest of all by the pandemic, businesses from those areas are particularly urged to get involved and exploit the free, specialist advice available.

Warwick-based Adventure Sports is an example of a business which is now looking ahead with renewed confidence following SSG input.

Adventure Sports co-founder Steve Richardson said: "In March 2020, COVID stopped our business in its tracks. The Job Retention Scheme and Government grants enabled the business to furlough employees and safeguard all jobs, but for the business to recover we needed to urgently increase sales.

"We knew we had to replace our aged website and online booking system but successive lockdowns and reduced trading made that economically impossible. Because of this we applied to Warwickshire County Council for a COVID-19 Recovery and Investment Grant after receiving support from the SSG programme. We were absolutely delighted when our application was successful.

"The creation of the new website will safeguard the business and the jobs we generate and allow the business to increase sales and create more jobs over the next three years. We are immensely grateful to Warwickshire County Council for its support."

Another business to have benefited from SSG support is Winchcombe Farm Holidays, whose owner Jo Carroll said: "The SSG programme allowed me to sit back and work through my plans for the business with one of the Council’s dedicated consultants, and make informed decisions on how we move forward.

"We now have a sixth cottage in planning which should be open for the summer of 2021, and the new plan will help drive business onsite while also supporting the local village shops, pubs and attractions in the area.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Business and Place, urged hospitality and tourism businesses to get in touch around the programme which is funded by Warwickshire County Council. She said:

"Warwickshire County Council is committed to helping businesses and the local economy to recover. This programme is proving a terrific success and has been a real boost to the sectors that have been hit so hard by the pandemic. Being able to assist businesses like Adventure Sports and Winchcombe Farm Holidays not only helps to secure their future but provides much wider benefits for the local economy and supply chain.

"We would love to hear from more businesses from the tourism and hospitality sectors and support them to enhance their own offer and, at the same time, Warwickshire's offer as a wonderful tourist destination.”

If you would like your business to benefit from the Survive, Sustain & Grow programme, please call 01926 418067 or visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/SSG

The SSG programme is part of a package of activity funded by the County Council to support economic recovery in Warwickshire.

For information about the wide range of business support available in the sub-region, visit https://www.cwgrowthhub.co.uk