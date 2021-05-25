Have your say on improvements for walking and cycling routes

Warwickshire County Council is inviting local people to suggest improvements to make it easier and safer to travel on foot and by bicycle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, more Warwickshire residents ...

Warwickshire County Council is inviting local people to suggest improvements to make it easier and safer to travel on foot and by bicycle.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more Warwickshire residents have used ‘active travel’ modes for short journeys as well as walking and cycling for daily exercise. This increased focus on active travel is positive for a number of reasons:

Overall health and wellbeing outcomes will be improved;

Air Quality will increase; and

Carbon emissions will decrease.

This new focus on active travel has led to residents becoming more familiar than ever before with their local high streets, parks and waterways and Warwickshire County Council would like to benefit from this local knowledge.

Residents around the county are invited to have their say and help by identifying the best places for walking and cycling improvements on an interactive map by Friday 9th July 2021.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said; ‘As part of our commitment to tackling the climate emergency, the County Council is taking steps to extend and improve the existing provision for cyclists and pedestrians.

“We welcome ideas to overcome barriers to walking and cycling, and ways to make everyday journeys easier for a wide range of users, such as new crossings, wider paths or segregated cycle routes.”

The information collected as part of this exercise will be used to:

identify key locations for walking improvements;

create a comprehensive cycling network plan;

support future investment in active travel; and

develop a prioritised programme of schemes for inclusion in a Warwickshire Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP).

To have your say on improvements to walking and cycling routes across Warwickshire visit: https://warwickshirelcwip.commonplace.is/